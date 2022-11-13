Harrogate Town 0 Leyton Orient 2: Simon Weaver takes 'full responsibility' for costly early goal

Harrogate Town suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Leyton Orient on Saturday afternoon. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites’ defence was breached after just seven minutes of Saturday’s clash as they switched off at a set-piece and Paul Smyth was able to help George Moncur’s inswinging corner kick over the line.

Town found themselves two down midway through the opening period after Pete Jameson brought down Smyth and Moncur converted the resulting penalty, with Orient never really looking anything but comfortable from that point onwards.

But Weaver conceded post-match that the damage was done early on.

"It's really frustrating to start a game in that fashion," he said. "It's obviously going to be a challenge playing top of the league, they're a really good team and flying high, but we were really looking forward to the test.

"First corner, they whipped in a good ball, but under no real duress or stress we didn't carry out what we practiced in training the day before. We didn't secure that near post area and just a little bit of movement has deceived us. We've fallen for the trick, which is bitterly disappointing.

"It's a switch-off moment. We didn't have any switch-off moments at Bradford last weekend and we kept a clean-sheet, which is no coincidence. But having said that, I take full responsibility because it's one of my players, I put him in that area and he switched off, so it's my fault.

"We have to be better, all of us and especially me, at making sure these set-pieces are defended properly and decisively.

"So, all we can do is keep working at it with set-piece training Tuesday, Thursday, Friday next week in an attempt to be better at it."

Weaver went on to state that "two moments of misjudgment have cost us the game", though he was reluctant to say too much about goalkeeper Jameson’s foul on Smyth until he has had chance to review footage of the incident.

The Town stopper appeared to hesitate before dashing from his line and always looked second favourite to reach the ball having gone to ground and thrown himself at the feet of the onrushing Orient attacker.

"I'd have to watch it back," he added.

"I don't want to be too critical of Pete, he's been a great keeper for us and continues to progress.

"I think it was a very good run, they got in behind our midfield, which can happen, we got in behind theirs. It's a fantastic ball and run at a stage of the game where we are trying to get back into it and Smyth was quickly on to it."