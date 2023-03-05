Harrogate Town striker Luke Armstrong is thwarted by Gillingham goalkeeper Glenn Morris during Saturday's League Two clash at Wetherby Road. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites headed into Saturday’s League Two clash at Wetherby Road 21st in the table and just two points behind their visitors, with both clubs desperate for points in their battle to keep their heads above water.

And although Town really needed a win having come out on top of just one of their previous 12 matches, Weaver doesn’t believe that an “attritional” point against resurgent opposition is anything to be too disappointed about.

“We wanted maximum points, but we are all digging in, every single one of us,” the Harrogate chief reflected.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver watches on from the sidelines during Saturday's goalless draw with Gillingham.

“Both teams were battling hard, it’s that time of season where you have to make up those yards for the first and second balls and fight hard for the team. It was a war of attrition again because there was a lot at stake.

“They were one of the form teams in the league leading up to this game. It was important that we went for the win but valued a point - and it came our way.”

There wasn’t a great deal between the teams over the course of a closely-contested 90 minutes, though Town undoubtedly looked the more likely to force a breakthrough.

Jack Muldoon saw an effort cleared off the goal-line, Kazeem Olaigbe shot narrowly wide and Danny Grant, Luke Armstrong and substitute George Thomson all tested visiting stopper Glenn Morris when afforded decent sights of goal.

At the other end, the hosts kept things nice and tight for the most part, though Mark Oxley was required to produce one excellent save to keep out David Tutonda’s dipping long-range volley.

“I think that we edged the possession and I know that we edged the chances in terms of creativity,” added Weaver.

“After the initial period, we settled as the better team and got the ball out wide where we are dangerous and into the frontmen as well, where we are also looking good.

“We just missed opportunities, didn’t we. It wasn’t that it was blunt up there in terms of the creativity.

“There were dangerous balls, we had moments didn’t we but on this occasion we didn’t quite stick the ball in the back of the net.

“Gillingham had a five or 10-minute spell in the second half, one dangerous ball across the box, but apart from that there weren’t too many heart-in-mouth moments.”

