Harrogate Town 0 Crawley Town 1: Sulphurites slump to third straight loss

Harrogate Town suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Crawley on Saturday afternoon. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver could not hide his frustration after seeing Harrogate Town slump to a third consecutive defeat on Saturday afternoon.

Despite managing 20 shots at goal, the Sulphurites conspired to lose 1-0 at home to a Crawley side who had been unsuccessful in winning any of their first six League Two matches and arrived at Wetherby Road with just two points to their name.

Off the pace during an opening half which saw them fail to "lay a glove", the hosts went into the interval 1-0 down. And, although they improved after the break and created enough opportunities to have at least got back on terms, they ultimately ended up empty-handed.

"It was a poor game in the first half, it didn’t really get going," Weaver said. "I thought that we would come out of the blocks fast. We needed to be more aggressive and I expected more.

"At half-time, we were disappointed to go in 1-0 down, obviously. You’re not going to play brilliantly in every half, but I was disappointed that we didn’t really lay a glove, or take our opportunities on the counter-attack, which we should have done. We could have been more ruthless and scored ourselves.

"But, Crawley weren’t out of sight and we knew that we had several gears to go up, so I encouraged the players to perform to their potential. And, in the second half, we played with great intensity.

"They proved to themselves that they can do that, if nothing else, but the quality in the final third was missing on the day. We blocked our own header on the line, which was unfortunate, but, really, you can’t pummel teams like that and come away without scoring."

Reece Brown netted the game's only goal in the 42nd minute when he was allowed room to cut inside from the right wing and on to his left foot before curling a neat finish beyond James Belshaw and into the bottom corner.

"It was a little bit ‘nice’, way we conceded the goal," Weaver added. "We weren’t intense enough around the ball to stop the shot."

Defeat sees Town drop to 15th in the League Two standings, where they sit with eight points on the board from seven matches.