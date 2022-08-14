Harrogate Town 0 Crawley Town 0: Advertiser player ratings

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miles Welch-Hayes in action during Harrogate Town's goalless draw at home to Crawley. Pictures: Craig Galloway/Harrogate Town AFC

Pete Jameson 8 - ADVERTISER STAR MAN. Came off his line to good effect and took the pressure off his back-line with a couple of commanding punches. More importantly, he pulled off three good saves and one excellent stop to claw away Mazeed Ogungbo's header.

Miles Welch-Hayes 6.5 - Won his headers and got through plenty of defensive work. Also joined in a number of attacks from centre-half and delivered a couple of first-half crosses into the away box. Launched a few too many hopeful balls down the line.

Warren Burrell 5.5 - Looked unconvincing at the heart of Harrogate's back-three in the first half. Lost his balance and failed to clear the danger during a Crawley counter-attack in the second period which led to a decent scoring opportunity for James Balagizi. Made an important late challenge on Balagizi, though Crawley felt it should have resulted in them being awarded a penalty.

Town substitute Lewis Richards on the attack.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Mattock 6.5 - Positioning was good for the most part and he made some important interventions inside his own box. Also got forward on a couple of occasions and sent over crosses with what still looks to be a reasonably cultured left foot.

Kayne Ramsay 6.5 - It was always going to be a tough ask for Town's latest signing to slot in seamlessly having not even had the chance to train alongside his new colleagues, and there were times when he understandably looked out of sync with what was going on around him. Lasted the full 90 minutes and one really positive run and cross created a great chance for Jack Muldoon.

Josh Austerfield 5.5 - Sometimes, making simple backwards or sideways passes isn't enough, even in a team that wants to control the game by keeping the ball. Needed to be a bit more adventurous and do more to get Town moving forwards. Guilty of a number of uncharacteristically careless moments while in possession.

Stephen Dooley 6 - Did okay and at least went about his work in the engine room with a bit of intensity. Neat and tidy in some tight areas and enabled Town to keep the ball moving. Wasn't really able to open the visitors up, however.

Jaheim Headley 6 - Harrogate's left wing-back was fairly composed in possession on a number of occasions early on and saw plenty of the ball during a couple of early attacks. But never really got into full flow. Would have been left with an easy finish just a couple of yards out were it not for Travis Johnson's timely intervention in the 38th minute.

Matty Daly 6 - Got himself into a couple of promising positions in the first period courtesy of some nice approach play. However, when it came to the crucial moment, he seemed to be caught in two minds on the edge of the Crawley box and ended up delivering nothing. One good cross from the right just before half-time did find Luke Armstrong, but Town's centre-forward fluffed his lines.

Alex Pattison 6.5 - Too often, Town's game-plan looked worryingly like it was based around giving the ball to Pattison and hoping that he would make something happen. Hit the target with a couple of tame efforts in the opening 45 and saw another strike deflected wide after the break. Always tries to spark the Sulphurites into life, though can't realistically be expected to conjure up goals and assists every single week.

Luke Armstrong 6 - One first half shot across the face of goal almost presented Headley with a tap-in. Failed to make decent contact with Daly's inviting cross from the right and also couldn't direct a couple of headed opportunities on target. Did play a perfectly-weighted pass through to Muldoon late on, though his team-mate couldn't find a finish.

Substitutes:

Jack Muldoon (on for Daly, 57) 6 - Town looked more of a threat following his introduction. Denied by a fine Corey Addai save at point-blank range shortly after coming on and then dragged his finish narrowly wide of the far post when he had the chance to win the game at the death.

Lewis Richards (on for Headley, 72) N/A.