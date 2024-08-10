Harrogate Town 0 Bromley FC 2: 'Powder-puff' Sulphurites well beaten on opening day

By Rhys Howell
Published 10th Aug 2024, 18:32 GMT
Updated 11th Aug 2024, 09:03 GMT
Harrogate Town suffered a 2-0 home defeat to newly-promoted Bromley on the opening day of the 2024/25 season. Picture: Matt KirkhamHarrogate Town suffered a 2-0 home defeat to newly-promoted Bromley on the opening day of the 2024/25 season. Picture: Matt Kirkham
Harrogate Town suffered a 2-0 home defeat to newly-promoted Bromley on the opening day of the 2024/25 season. Picture: Matt Kirkham
Simon Weaver demanded more attacking intent from his Harrogate Town players after they got off to a dismal start to 2024/25, losing out 2-0 at home to newly-promoted Bromley.

The Sulphurites could have no complaints following Saturday’s curtain-raiser, with last season’s National League play-off winners much the better team, and good value for all three points.

The Ravens struck twice in the space of nine second-half minutes through Michael Cheek and Kamarl Grant, and created a number of other decent goal-scoring opportunities.

And while Town were far from outplayed, they failed to ask too many questions of their visitors in the final third, producing an attacking display which their manager branded “powder-puff.”

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver. Picture: Matt KirkhamSulphurites boss Simon Weaver. Picture: Matt Kirkham
Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Weaver said: “It was always going to be a difficult game against a newly-promoted team with nothing to lose and good momentum.

"We wanted to get down the sides and really attack them, start bright and fast and it was a decent first-half performance as first games of the season go. We had 60-odd percent possession and probably as many half-chances as Bromley.

"But we didn’t add to that in the second half. There was just one shot on goal from a free-kick, so I’m not going to be in denial and say that we were absolutely fantastic as an attacking force, because we were powder-puff.

"We have to challenge the players, it’s not about sugar-coating it, we have to be better. We have to create more because it’s a waste of money doing the pitch up like this if we don’t get on the front foot.

"We need to demand more and show that we can hurt teams and that’s the disappointing aspect, despite naming an attacking team. Let’s get on the front foot, because that is our best chance.”

