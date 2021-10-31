Harrogate Town 0 Bristol Rovers 1: Advertiser player ratings

Harrogate Town suffered a first home defeat in 10 matches when they hosted Bristol Rovers on Saturday. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Mark Oxley 6.5 - Made a couple of decent saves from Anthony Evans. While the goal that Rovers scored was a seriously poor one to give up, there were enough (eight) defenders in front of him inside the penalty area for him to have expected at least one of them to deal with the danger.

Warren Burrell 5.5 - The Gas got a fair bit of joy down his side of the field during the opening period. Doesn't offer the same width and energy as Ryan Fallowfield does in the right-back position.

Will Smith 5.5 - Had to be careful after receiving a harsh early caution, but was twice beaten too easily when Luke Thomas, then Sam Nicholson raided down his side of the pitch shortly before half-time and were able to get dangerous shots off. Seemed to lose his bearing for the visitors' goal.

Connor Hall 6 - Stood up well and made a well-timed tackle in each half to halt threatening Rovers attacks, but like Smith, he failed to read the danger and was nowhere as Nick Anderton netted the winner.

Lewis Page 6.5 - His strongest display in Town colours since returning from injury three games ago. Made a superb goal-line clearance under his own bar from Thomas' cross-cum-shot with two Gas players waiting behind him for a tap-in.

George Thomson 6 - Delivered one or two decent balls into the penalty area and at least took aim with a bit of conviction, though his first-half strike from distance was straight at James Belshaw. Isn't as effective down the right flank without Ryan Fallowfield alongside him.

Josh Falkingham 5.5 - A couple of nice long-range passes in the second 45, however he gave the ball away or lost possession at least six or seven times over the course of the afternoon. Squared up and beaten for pace on the edge of his own box by Thomas as Rovers pushed for a second late on.

Alex Pattison 6.5 - ADVERTISER STAR MAN. While this certainly wasn't one of his better performances in Town colours, he managed three shots, two of which found the target. The only player in the second half who really looked like he had the intent or ability to make something happen in the final third.

Jack Diamond 6 - Another game where the opposition worked hard to get bodies around him and deny the on-loan Sunderland winger the space to hurt them. Always willing to get on the ball and try and make something happen, he had limited opportunities to impact the game down the left wing, but when he did, the quality wasn't there.

Luke Armstrong 5.5 - As was the case in the second half at Hartlepool last week, he was just never really in the contest. But, all he really had to feed off when up against three towering centre-halves were hopeful long balls.