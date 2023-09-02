News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Harrogate Town 0 Barrow AFC 1: Sulphurites did not show enough quality against 'super-physical' Bluebirds

Simon Weaver does not believe his Harrogate Town side showed enough quality in attack to take anything from Saturday’s League Two clash with Barrow.
By Rhys Howell
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 21:28 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 21:49 BST
Harrogate Town striker Jack Muldoon holds his head in his hands after failing to convert a 61st-minute penalty during Saturday's 1-0 home defeat to Barrow. Pictures: Matt KirkhamHarrogate Town striker Jack Muldoon holds his head in his hands after failing to convert a 61st-minute penalty during Saturday's 1-0 home defeat to Barrow. Pictures: Matt Kirkham
Harrogate Town striker Jack Muldoon holds his head in his hands after failing to convert a 61st-minute penalty during Saturday's 1-0 home defeat to Barrow. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites once again failed to score from open play as they were edged out 1-0 at Wetherby Road, Kian Spence’s fine 21st-minute strike from long range enough to settle the contest.

Jack Muldoon spurned a glorious chance to equalise when he missed a second-half penalty, but otherwise visiting goalkeeper Paul Farman was barely troubled.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I thought that we were asking questions without looking deadly, I think that is a fair assessment,” Weaver reflected.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver watches on from his technical area.Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver watches on from his technical area.
Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver watches on from his technical area.
Most Popular

"It didn’t feel like a goal was definitely coming. It was working to a point, but the final ball was missing.

"We might not have had the quality to unlock their defence or create an opportunity to score, but the least people want to see is passages where we at least tried to play - albeit we weren’t good enough.

"Barrow have got a super-physical, powerful squad now that has evolved in the summer. They’re direct, hard to handle and we succumbed to that, we couldn’t get going.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We have to challenge ourselves to play like we train and get on the ball and pass it because we don’t practice booming it 60 yards. We have got to challenge the psychology, challenge the bravery and demand more because, as I said to the lads after the game, there’s no point in us just launching it because people won’t turn up to watch that.”

Town’s only real opportunity to get themselves back in the contest came in the 61st minute when Anthony O’Connor’s header from a corner was handled by Rory Feely.

Muldoon was however unable to take advantage, firing a woeful effort from 12 yards straight at Farman.

"Jack apologised to me straight after the game,” Weaver continued.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“But he didn’t need to apologise to me, he is one the best players in our history in terms of big moments.

"It happens to Mo Salah sometimes, it happens to the best in the world, so it can happen to Jack.

"It was unfortunate because that could have triggered a really positive performance and result, but it wasn’t to be, so I’m not going to kick him while he is down.”

Saturday’s result leaves Town 19th in the table after six matches with just six points to their name.

Related topics:Simon WeaverSulphuritesJack MuldoonLeague Two