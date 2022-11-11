Harrogate RUFC's clash with Preston Grasshoppers is a 'must-win', says Martyn Wood

Harrogate RUFC host Preston Grasshoppers in National Two North this weekend. Picture: Gerard Binks

The Aces currently sit bottom of the table having won just one of their opening nine league matches this term and are already five points adrift of second-from-bottom Huddersfield.

Having taken over at Rudding Lane in the summer, ‘Gate chief Wood’s main focus during the early months of 2022/23 has been on the process of getting what is very much a new-look side to gel.

But, with another of the division’s strugglers heading to North Yorkshire this weekend, he feels that Saturday’s game represents a prime opportunity to put some much-needed points on the board.

“I did say to the boys after Saturday’s game at Chester that, on paper, Preston does look like a must-win for us now,” Wood told the Harrogate Advertiser.

“It’s not like me, really. Normally the focus is very much on the performance rather than the result, but we have to be looking to come away with the points this Saturday.

"Preston are a good National Two team. They’ve got a decent-sized pack and some dangerous runners in their backs, but we’re back at home and I think that makes a real difference.

"We performed very well against Otley in our last game at Rudding Lane and the crowd always gets behind us, so that’s obviously an advantage.

"But, the most important thing is that we just worry about the things we can control and concentrate on getting our own performance right.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last weekend, ‘Gate were soundly-beaten on the road at fifth-placed Chester, with Wood admitting that both he and his players were left really disappointed by their efforts during that 45-19 defeat.

"It’s fair to say that we did not perform at all well at Chester, the lads will be the first to admit that,” he added.

"I felt as if we took a couple of steps forward in terms of those recent matches against Otley and Sheffield Tigers, they were both games which could have gone either way.

"But last Saturday was a big step backwards, we just weren’t at the races at all and I’m not quite sure why.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We got ourselves into a position at the end of the match where we were pushing for a fourth try and a bonus point, but had we got one then I don’t believe it would really have been deserved.”