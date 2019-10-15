Harrogate RUFC chief insists there is still 'a lot more to come’ following 18th consecutive win

Harrogate RUFC may have won 18 consecutive matches, but director of rugby Dave Doherty insists that there is still much, much more to come from his young side.

The Aces passed another stern test of their North Premier title credentials when they once again dug deep to see off Blackburn on Saturday.

That victory was their fifth in as many outings this term and leaves them second in the league table, five points behind leaders Billingham, but with a game in hand.

“This is a really exciting time for the club, and probably the most exciting thing is that the team is only going to improve,” Doherty said.

“There’s a lot more to come. I don’t think we’ll see them peak for another two, three or even four years.

“If you look at the number of young players we have, the average age must be in the early 20s. That core won’t come into it’s prime for a good while yet, so while we are playing good rugby and doing very well now, the future looks even brighter."

Just as was the case during their wins over Sandal and Macclesfield earlier this season, ‘Gate were forced to fight extremely hard for victory at Blackburn, recovering from falling behind after a fast start to edge a closely-contested affair 22-17.

“Massive credit goes to the boys once again. Blackburn will turn a lot of teams over here, so this another fantastic result,” Doherty added.

“Just like at Sandal and against Macclefield last week, we showed incredible resilience and defended extremely well against a side with some big, ball-carrying forwards with brilliant skill-sets.

“I was proud of the defensive work again and the way that we re-grouped after falling behind in the second half. The boys didn’t panic. They trusted the game-plan and delivered what was required to win the match.

“We’ve told them that they will have to visit some dark places in training and come and get results from difficult away games like this one if they are serious about wanting to try and finish top of this league.

“So far, they’ve shown great desire to do exactly that and we keep finding ways to win.”

An early Hugo Tasker break from good scrum ball led to Blackburn’s defence going offside and a Sam Fox penalty broke the deadlock in Lancashire.

More Harrogate attacks followed and Martin Dodds burst through the home defence. Skilful backs handling from Mason Knowles and Sam Parry carried the move on and Sam Brady was in support for a converted try which put his team 10-0 ahead with just nine minutes on the clock.

However, any thoughts of the visitors going on to complete a straightforward win win were soon dispelled.

Brady was sin-binned for a no-arms tackle and Blackburn took advantage of the 10 minutes by mounting sustained pressure on the away line.

‘Gate held out until they had their full compliment back on the field, but the hosts eventually made it over the try-line when the ball was spread from a line-out for Myles Harrop to score in the corner.

Tasker was then yellow-carded for a high-tackle and although the 14 men again defended resolutely they couldn’t prevent Corey Logan from crossing the whitewash and levelling matters at 10-10.

The Aces countered through a couple of raids by the experienced Doherty, the second of which saw him set Dodds away, with Parry in support to finish off and make it 15-10 at half-time.

The visitors began the second period on the front foot, though Blackburn soon claimed the ascendancy and eventually edged ahead at 17-15 through Frank Skofic’s touchdown.

Undeterred, ‘Gate came again and Brandon Hannam’s late try would ultimately prove to be decisive.

Despite winning 13 matches on the bounce at the end of last season, Harrogate narrowly missed out on a promotion play-off spot, though they have picked up where they left off in 2018/19.

And although their winning streak is now approaching the 20-game mark, Doherty says that his player’s can’t afford to look any further than their next fixture, at home to struggling Alnwick this Saturday (3pm).

“We’re not going to get too caught up with the numbers,” he said.

“It’s a fantastic run that we’re on, but the most important thing is that we stay consistent in terms of the performances that we deliver.

“You can’t take anything for granted in this division and we are now just focusing on the areas that we can improve upon before Saturday’s fixture with Alnwick, which we know won’t be an easy game.”