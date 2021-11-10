Harrogate Railway's Rob Youhill is fit again and the equivalent of 'having a new signing'

Harrogate Railway winger Rob Youhill. Picture: Caught Light Photography

The pacy winger dislocated his ankle in his first pre-season outing having rejoined the Starbeck club from local rivals Knaresborough Town.

The former Harrogate Town attacker was expected to be out until after the Christmas but has recovered ahead of schedule and got his first minutes of the campaign under the belt during the latter stages of last week’s NCEL League Cup defeat to Rossington Main.

And Youhill also appeared as a second-half substitute as the Rail played out a goalless draw at Hall Road Rangers on Saturday, immediately making a lasting impression on his manager.

“It’s great to have Rob back, it’s like having a new signing at our disposal because he’s not been available all season,” O’Connell said.

“Obviously he suffered a really serious injury in pre-season and we weren’t expecting him to be able to play again this soon, so we are just taking things steady.

“But he’s made a difference pretty much straight away. He’s been brilliant, he makes things happen almost every time he gets the ball.

“He has the ability to get past defenders and put balls into the box and we don’t really have another player like him in the squad. His return is a big positive for us.”