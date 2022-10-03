Luke Stewart bagged a brace as Harrogate Railway defeated Wakefield AFC 2-0 at Station View. Pictures: Craig Dinsdale

The Starbeck club ran out 2-0 winners at Station View, Luke Stewart notching in each half of Saturday’s NCEL Division One fixture.

And the hosts were good value for their sixth victory in 10 league matches this term, producing a much-improved display from their “unacceptable” showing during last Tuesday’s 2-1 success over Athersley Recreation.

"The way we played on Tuesday night wasn’t acceptable. We told them on Tuesday night what we thought of that performance,” O’Connell said.

Harrogate Railway's Fatlum Ibrahimi scraps for possession in midfield.

"Even though we won the game, the performance wasn’t good enough for this football club, but Saturday was unbelievable, we dominated the game from start to finish

"Every single one of us, to a man, in possession we were brilliant, out of possession we were even better.

"I thought we nullified all of their threats, and they’re a good side. They play the right way, they build from the back, but we dealt with everything that they had to offer.

"We stopped crosses, we defended our box and in possession we looked very dangerous. We probably could have scored another couple of goals, but listen, I can’t fault the lads.”

Centre-forward Stewart broke the deadlock against Wakefield when he swept home Jack Lazenby’s 20th-minute free-kick, then doubled the home lead mid-way through the second period when he bundled the ball over the line from close range.