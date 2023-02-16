Harrogate Railway's long unbeaten run fueled by 'unbelievable belief', says Mick O'Connell

Luke Stewart scores from close range in the 76th minute to put Harrogate Railway 2-1 up at AFC Wakefield. Picture: Craig Dinsdale

The Starbeck outfit were denied the chance to try and chalk up a 10th victory in 11 outings when Tuesday night’s scheduled home clash with Nostell Miners Welfare was called off due to fog.

But having seen his players record a fourth win on the spin by beating promotion rivals AFC Wakefield 3-1 away from home at the weekend, even another frustrating postponement could not dampen the Rail boss’ enthusiasm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The belief we have in the squad at the moment is just unbelievable,” O’Connell said.

Harrogate Railway manager Mick O'Connell. Picture: Gerard Binks

“Even when we went 1-0 down to Wakefield on Saturday, I think we always believed we would still get a result. We don’t panic, we know what we’re doing and we know our way of doing things.

“Generally we create chances, it’s sometimes just been about taking those chances. We probed and probed at the weekend and once we got the equaliser it only looked like there was going to be one winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The belief is just there. The young lads we have are maturing and growing nd we’ve made a couple of signings who have really helped the group.

"Winning is a habit, but to get wins on the board you need a good structure, good organisation and good players. We have all of those things in place here and we are looking very strong.”

Jacob Robertson, Luke Stewart and Charlie Owen were the men on target for Railway in the second half of Saturday’s success at Wakefield as the visitors fought back from falling behind to Cory Woodward’s strike.

That result keeps them third in the table, seven points behind second-placed Rossington Main with five games in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad