Jack Lazenby scores from a free-kick during Harrogate Railway's 2-0 win over Selby Town. Pictures: Craig Dinsdale

The 22-year-old found the net in the 58th minute of Saturday’s 2-0 home win over Selby Town, doubling the lead following Fatlum Ibrahimi’s first-half opener as the Starbeck outfit climbed to third position in NCEL Division One.

Lazenby was handed his first taste of senior football by Railway back in 2016/17 before moving up the footballing pyramid where he has spent the majority of the last five years plying his trade in the Northern Premier League.

But, having re-joined the Rail in late August from Pontefract Collieries, he has played his part in helping O’Connell’s men win four games on the spin, with the Irishman predicting that his young midfielder is only going to get better and better.

Jack Lazenby, right, celebrates with team-mate Fatlum Ibrahimi after the latter back-heeled Harrogate Railway into a 28th-minute lead against Selby Town.

"Jack wanted to come back here because he wanted to start enjoying his football again. He was a bit behind everyone else in terms of his fitness when he arrived, but he’s got minutes under his belt now and is really starting to get up to speed,” the Railway boss said.

"We know he’s a quality player who has done well higher up the leagues. For a lad of his age, he has an awful lot of experience and, most importantly, he is a winner.

"He’s been performing well, but the more matches he plays, the better he is going to get and he’ll be some asset for us this season.”