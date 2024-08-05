Sam Clothier scored once and saw another 'goal' disallowed during Harrogate Railway's defeat to Shelley. Picture: Gerard Binks

Fraser Lancaster was left “frustrated” by his Harrogate Railway player’s failure to stick to their game-plan during Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Shelley.

The Starbeck outfit kicked-off their 2024/25 NCEL Division One campaign with a fine 3-0 victory at home to Selby Town, but have followed that up with two below-par displays.

They were held to a 1-1 draw by Swallownest in midweek before being turned over in West Yorkshire at the weekend.

"I’m really, really frustrated,” Lancaster said. “Fair play to Shelley, they took their chances. We made a number of mistakes throughout the game and they punished us for it, so fair play to them, but we never really got going.

Harrogate Railway manager Fraser Lancaster. Picture: Caught Light Photography

“General decision-making and work-rate is, I think, what has let us down today.

"We didn’t stick to the game-plan that we keep trying to get into them. For some reason the lads went away from it.

"There was just a bit of a hangover from Tuesday, it was a similar sort of performance – a bit lacklustre.

"It’s just not good enough for the standards that we demand of them. With the ability that we have got, going through the motions probably sums it up best and we need a big reaction after that performance.”

Klein Gwenero handed Shelley a fourth-minute lead, but Railway hit back six minutes later when Sam Clothier equalised after being played through on goal by Harry Bandeira.

Akram Lasalire converted a penalty to restore the hosts’ advantage just before the hour-mark, with Clothier seeing an 81st-minute ‘equaliser’ ruled out for a foul in the build-up.