Harrogate Railway's Eliel Maville-Anku 'buzzing' to get up and running for the season during Wakefield AFC victory
The former Frickley Athletic forward was introduced as a 68th-minute substitute with the scores locked at one apiece and needed just seven minutes to make an impression.
Having run on to Sam Clothier’s through-ball, Maville-Anku lifted a finish over visiting goalkeeper Hagie Damba and into the top corner.
With time almost up, he then netted with a spectacular overhead kick having got on the end of Dyllan Drovi’s cross, wrapping things up for Railway in the process.
"It’s been a long time coming, to be fair,” Maville-Anku said. “I wanted to hit the ground running from the start of the season, but it’s not worked out for me.
"Obviously, that first goal really helps with the confidence. Sam played a wonderful ball, I got a bit of luck with the bobble, but then I saw my pathway in front of me.
"I took a good first touch and checked back and saw that someone was on my back. I just went for the chip and when it went in I was buzzing.
"The second one was a really well-worked goal. Dyllan beats his man every time and whips the ball in and it’s a great cross, but it’s gone behind me and flicks up.
"I’ve had a decent first touch again and it was too nice not to hit. I’ve just gone for the overhead kick. I’ve tried that so many times this season and so when it’s gone in I’ve looked at the management and just thought ‘as if that’s gone in’.”
There were no goals during the first half of Saturday’s NCEL Division One contest, though there were two red cards for visiting Wakefield, who were reduced to nine men in the 38th minute when Stephen Smith and Scott Smith were sent off.
Railway then broke the deadlock eight minutes after the interval, Nicky Lalousis lifting a ball over the top for half-time substitute Brandan Hughes-Miller to run on to and lift over the advancing Damba.
Jack Durkin did manage to draw the nine men of Wakefield level on 65 minutes, but Maville-Anku entered the fray soon afterwards to decide the match.
Next up for the Rail is a trip to Wombwell Town on August 27 (7.45pm kick-off).
