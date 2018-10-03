‘We must be more ruthless’ says Railway chief Ogilvie

Harrogate Railway manager Craig Ogilvie says his players need to develop a ruthless streak in front of goal.

The Starbeck outfit lost out 3-2 on the road at Handsworth Parramore in their most recent NCEL Premier Divison outing, but had more than enough chances to win the game.

“We played really well, our second half performance was as good as anything I’ve seen since I’ve been at the club, but we must be more ruthless,” Ogilvie said.

“Our finishing cost us on Saturday. We created plenty of opportunities and missed three real sitters. On another day all of those go in.

“We are making strides forward in every game, but we have to start converting performances into points.”

Handsworth moved ahead with just two minutes gone, Ollie Fearing heading home a cross from the left.

Jon Froggatt then doubled the hosts’ advantage before the impressive Sam Barker set up Sean Hunter to net his sixth Railway goal of the season.

Oscar Radford’s long-range effort restored Handsworth’s two-goal cushion on the stroke of half-time, but the Railwaymen had plenty of opportunities to get themselves back in the game in the second period, Barker and Josh Underwood spurning the clearest of their openings.

Substitute Aaron Haswell did manage to convert a last-minute penalty following a foul on Barker, but the goal arrived too little too late to save the visitors.

Ogilvie's troops entertain Yorkshire Amateur on Saturday, 3pm kick-off at Station View.