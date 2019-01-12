WATCH - Video interview with Harrogate Railway boss Craig Ogilvie after Bridlington Town draw

Harrogate Railway came away from Saturday's trip to Bridlington Town with a hard-earned point, despite finishing the game with nine men.

An Albert Ibrahimi penalty late in the first half saw Craig Ogilvie's men break the deadlock, somewhat against the run of play.

Harrogate Railway's Sam Barker challenges Bridlington Town skipper Andy Norfolk during Saturday's clash at Queensgate. Picture: Dom Taylor

Ibrahimi and substitute Adam Turner were then dismissed in the closing stages and the Seasiders eventually managed to get back on terms through Benn Lewis' 83rd-minute strike.

Click on the video above to watch the Rail chief Ogilvie's post-match reaction.