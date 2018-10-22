Wait for a win goes on as Railway are pegged back by Thackley

Craig Ogilvie's wait for his first win as Harrogate Railway manager continues after the Starbeck club were held to a 2-2 draw by Thackley.

The NCEL Premier Division's bottom side took a two-goal lead into half-time, but just as was the case in their previous outing against Albion Sports, were unable to hold on to their advantage.

"I'd maybe have taken a point before kick-off, but we'd spoken all week about how we could get all three," said Ogilvie, who has overseen two draws and five losses in seven league games since taking over from Brian Davey in early September.

"We changed our formation with a view to trying to win the game and it seemed to be working when we went 2-0 up.

"Thackley had plenty of the ball but didn't really cause us too many problems, then we've got caught out twice at set-pieces which isn't an area we've really struggled in before.

"We've had chances to get a third goal, but then so have they, and I'm sure both teams will feel that the least they deserved was a point.

"I'm trying to take the positives and I'm pleased that we have at least stopped the rot. We have a massive game at Goole next time out and we didn't want to be heading into that one on the back of a loss."

Railway moved ahead after a quarter of an hour of Saturday's contest, Hunter racing onto a ball over the top of the Thackley back four and slotting past the advancing Luke Wilson.

Their second goal arrived in similar fashion, ex-Yorkshire Amateur winger Aaron Kitao running clear and finishing well to mark his debut with a key contribution in the 37th minute.

Thackley pulled one back eight minutes into the second half when, from a quickly-taken throw-in, Nicky Matthews crossed for Luke Robinson to head past Jacob Collier.

The scores were then levelled in the 67th-minute, Pat McGuire's corner kick deceiving everyone and flying straight into the Railway net.

Both sides pushed hard for a decisive third goal, however it was the Dennyboys who came the closest to getting one, Collier required to make a fine save and claw James Rothel's stoppage-time strike out of the top corner.