Struggling Railway well-beaten by visiting Liversedge

Harrogate Railway slipped to a seventh straight defeat when they lost out 3-0 at home to Liversedge on Wednesday evening.

The Starbeck club remain one place above the NCEL Premier Division relegation zone despite their poor run of recent form, but manager Marlon Adams is all too aware that his side need to start picking up some positive results.

“We have to start putting points on the board and get ourselves moving in the right direction,” he said.

“We can’t keep relying on the sides below us not getting results. We must start performing better, but we also need the rub of the green.

“When you’re down there, everything goes against you. Against Liversedge, we were poor in the first half, however their first two goals were a bit lucky, they knocked the wind out of us and we couldn’t recover.

“In the second half we were better and created seven or eight good chances, but just failed to score any of them. The positive we can take is that we were a threat, it’s not as if we got completely battered like in our last game at Pickering.”

Brad Davies gave Liversedge the lead at Station View after seven minutes, he bending an effort from close to the touchline across the face of goal and into the far corner of the Railway net.

Rhys Davies then doubled the advantage eight minutes before half-time when his long-range strike beat home custodian Chris Senior with the aid of the wind.

The game was over as a contest just moments into the second period, Joseph Walton heading in the visitors’ third of the night.

Rhys Davies had the chance to add another for Liversedge, but Senior did well to keep out his penalty kick.

The sides will face-off again on Saturday when Railway make the trip to the Clayborn Ground for a 3pm kick-off.