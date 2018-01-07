Railwaymen return to winning ways at Athersley

Harrogate Railway hauled themselves to within three points of NCEL Premier Division safety when they came from behind to beat Athersley Recreation by a 4-2 scoreline.

The Starbeck club found themselves a goal down after a quarter of an hour of Saturday’s contest but Luca Baravelli got them back on terms before the interval and a trio of second-half strikes secured a first victory in three matches.

This result, coupled with defeat for 19th-placed Barton Town Old Boys, means that Marlon Adams’ side are potentially just one win away from escaping the relegation zone, a huge boost for the club to start off 2018.

Lee Garside headed Athersley into an early lead, but Railway should have pulled level soon afterwards when Luke Stewart was sent clean through on goal, only to see his strike rebound off a post.

The visitors did get themselves back in the game with 35 minutes on the clock, however, central midfielder Luca Baravelli firing home from 20 yards out.

Winger George Eustance moved the men from Station View ahead for the first time six minutes into the second period, but an error from goalkeeper James Webster led to Athersley restoring parity just after the hour-mark.

The young stopper couldn’t keep hold of the ball after colliding with an upright and James Eyles took full advantage to make the score 2-2.

Railway came again, however, and recent signing Jamie Bairstow notched his first goal for the club when he finished off a Eustance ball into the box, restoring the away lead with 18 minutes left of normal time.

Fraser Lancaster then emerged from the substitutes’ bench to make the points safe late on, powering home a header after the dangerous Eustance had beaten his man down the right and whipped in a pin-point cross.

Next up for the men from Station View is a home clash with Liversedge on Wednesday evening, 7.45pm kick-off.