Railwaymen remain bottom after failing to kill off Goole

"If it was a boxing match, it would have been stopped."

That was the view of Harrogate Railway chief Craig Ogilvie following a dominant second-half showing from his players on the road at Goole on Saturday.



Yet for all the Station View outfit's good play, they came away with a just a single point after conceding late on in East Yorkshire, a result that keeps them bottom of the NCEL Premier Division.



"We were all over them in the second half, we've missed eight absolute sitters and their goalkeeper has made some saves as well," added Ogilvie, who has now seen his side give up winning positions in each of their last three matches.



"If it was a boxing match, it would've been stopped, however we didn't get that killer third goal and in the end we've been punished.



"It's very frustrating because we've done enough to win the game comfortably, and victory would have lifted us off the bottom of the league. It's two points dropped, and to be honest, with all the chances we've missed and them scoring so late, it almost feels like a defeat.

"We have to start killing teams off."

Recent signing Adam Turner handed Railway a seventh-minute lead at the Victoria Pleasure Grounds when his 20-yard free-kick was deflected past Goole stopper Joe Wilton by his own defensive wall.

Ogilvie's troops then switched off and conceded immediately from the re-start, a through-ball sending former striker Dan Barrett in on goal to net against his old club.

Ex-Garforth Town and Eccleshill United frontman Turner thought he had headed the visitors back in front, only to see the effort ruled out for a push.

The Railwaymen went on to take charge of proceedings, Turner spinning and firing a long-range half-volley past Wilton for 2-1 just before the hour-mark.

Chances to add to their tally came and went, and, with just two minutes of normal time remaining, James Allen made them pay for their profligacy when he fired in a late equaliser.

Next up for the Rail is a home meeting with 10th-placed Maltby Main on Saturday, 3pm kick-off.