Railwaymen claim vital three points in battle to beat the drop

After seven consecutive defeats, Harrogate Railway Athletic registered a much-needed victory over Liversedge, on Saturday.

Marlon Adams’ side face a real battle to preserve their NCEL Premier Division status, but first-half strikes from Lincoln Adams and Adam Carter proved enough to secure three valuable points.

The Starbeck club had lost 3-0 to their hosts on home soil just four days earlier, but their was clearly no hangover from that defeat with the visitors creating the early running.

Shane Hamilton forced a decent stop from ex-Railway keeper Chandler Hallwood after 15 minutes, then Brighton Mugadza’s free-kick pressed the Liversedge gloveman into further action.

The away team continued to press, and were awarded a 25th-minute penalty when Carter was felled inside the box.

Skipper Lincoln Adams stepped up and confidently blasted the ball into the top corner of the home net from 12 yards.

Things were to get better for the Rail five minutes before half-time. Goalkeeper Chris Senior’s clearance was flicked on by Shane Hamilton into the path of Carter who ran in on goal and calmly lifted over Hallwood for 2-0, netting his 10th of the season in the process.

Liversedge came back into the game in the second period and pulled a goal back just before the hour-mark when Rhys Davies poked home.

The hosts pushed hard for a leveller, but despite six minutes being added on after the regualtion 90 were up, Railway held on for a vital win.

The men from Station View remain one place above the relegation zone following the result, five points clear of Hall Road Rangers, however the Hull outfit hold four games in hand.