Railwaymen beaten on the road at Hemsworth despite Underwood's early strike

Josh Underwood fired Harrogate Railway head after just three minutes of Saturday's clash at Hemsworth Miners Welfare, but the men from Station View were unable to go on and secure back-to-back victories.

Brian Davey's team went into the match full of confidence having registered their opening NCEL Premier Division success of the campaign at Bottesford just four days earlier, and couldn't have wished for a better start.

Fatlum Ibrahimi lifted the ball into the path of striker Underwood, who took a touch and fired past home stopper Danny Rusling.

Nash Connolly drew Hemsworth level in the 20th minute, then Andy Higgins headed in from close range to turn the game on its head shortly afterwards.

There were no more goals before half-time, but just as they had done at the start of the opening period, Railway began the second extremely well.

With 48 minutes on the clock, Kosovan playmaker Ibrahimi claimed his second assist of the afternoon, playing Sean Hunter in on goal and the pacy marksman made no mistake, netting his third strike in two games.

The Starbeck club then went on to take charge of proceedings, however with men pushed forward, they were hit by a sucker punch 10 minutes from time.

The ball was given away while on the attack and a swift counter ended with Luke Danville putting Hemsworth 3-2 ahead.

Sixty seconds later, the points were wrapped up when Brad Dockerty struck for 4-2, ending the visitors' hopes of taking anything from the game.

Next up for Davey and his troops is an FA Vase first qualifying round encounter at home to Silsden on Saturday, 3pm kick-off.