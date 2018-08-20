Railway concede four in first half on way to heavy defeat

Harrogate Railway conceded four times in the space of 20 first-half minutes as they were well-beaten by Staveley Miners Welfare at Station View.

Brian Davey's side finished up on the wrong end of a 5-0 scoreline on Saturday, and find themselves bottom of the NCEL Premier Division standings following three defeats in as many games.

The Rail actually started the game brightly and forced a number of early corners, but these came to nothing and the visiting Trojans soon had the ascendancy.

The first goal of the afternoon arrived in the 13th minute, Jordan Claxton firing past home stopper Jacob Collier before Adam Baskerville struck for 2-0 from close range.

Just before the half-hour-mark, Railway conceded a penalty and Baskerville smashed in from 12 yards to put Staveley in full control.

Things got worse for the hosts just three minutes later as Baskerville - scorer of a treble on his last visit to Station View in December - completed a quick-fire hat-trick by heading Claxton's cross in off the underside of the bar.

Lively winger Danny Blacker almost pulled a goal back for Davey's team before the break, but was denied by a fine save from Myles Wright, though at the other end, Staveley struck the woodwork through Tyla Bell.

The second period was a less eventful affair and although Railway attempted to play football despite the scoreline, Bell added the visitors' fifth goal when he smashed home following Baskerville's pull back.

The men from Starbeck will be looking to bounce back on Tuesday evening when they travel to Bottesford Town, 7.45pm kick-off.