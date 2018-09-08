Ogilvie takes over at Railway following Davey's departure

Craig Ogilvie is the new man in charge of Harrogate Railway Athletic.

The 30-year-old takes over at Station View following the shock resignation of Brian Davey earlier this week.

Ex-Knaresborough Town and Knaresborough Celtic chief Davey only joined the Railwaymen in May and had begun a huge rebuilding job in Starbeck.

Ogilvie, formerly an academy coach at York City and Rotherham United and more recently of Yorkshire Amateur, was appointed to his predecessor's back-room staff when he first took the job in the summer.

Then, in the wake of Davey's departure, Ogilvie was offered the manager's role as the Railwaymen bid to beat the odds and stay afloat in the NCEL Premier Division.

"It’s been a crazy 72 hours but I’m really pleased to be given the task of pushing the club forward," Ogilvie said.

"I’ve only been at the club since the start of the season but there are some really good people here who’ve been through the bad times over the last few years and I’m hoping that myself and my management team can be the ones to finally stabilise things.



"I’m confident, the management team and committee are confident, but for me the biggest thing is the players are confident of getting the points to keep us up and perform the miracle of staying up.



"It is no secret that our financial situation is currently a challenging one. That said, we are all in it together and have gained strength from the fact we're here to develop players, bring some more exciting football to Station View and then, over time, improve our results.



"I’m really hopeful all the players will stay to be a part of what we’re trying to achieve. I wouldn't change this group of players for any other group in the league. They are the most genuine bunch of footballers who I’ve come across who are in it for the right reasons.

"We’ll continue to be written off and are more than happy to play the role of underdogs for the foreseeable future but hopefully we’ll change that tag after Christmas."

Ogilvie becomes Railway's seventh managerial appointment in the last two years following a turbulent spell that saw them relegated from the Evo-Stik League at the end of 2015/16, then demoted again last term, only to be handed a reprieve as a result of Rainworth's resignation from the NCEL Premier.

The club currently sit 18th in the league standings following one win from their opening five fixtures.

They host Penistone Church on Saturday having lost 6-0 to the same opposition in the NCEL League Cup just four days earlier.

