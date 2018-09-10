New Railway boss able to take positives from Penistone loss

Craig Ogilvie’s tenure as manager of Harrogate Railway began with a home defeat to Penistone Church.

But despite the 3-0 loss, the new man at the Station View helm was able to take plenty of positives from his team’s performance.

“I thought we deserved a point, the scoreline was very harsh on the lads” said Ogilvie, who succeeded Brian Davey following his resignation from the manager’s role last week.

“Three-nil doesn’t reflect the game. We more than matched Penistone. We played some good football and created chances, but haven’t taken them.

“They were very direct and we struggled against the route one balls into our box at times, but it was the goal just before half-time that was the killer.

“If we go in at the break level then I think it’s a different game and who knows how it ends up.

“Penistone are a good side though. I’ll be surprised if they’re not in the top 10 come the end of the season, so if we can replicate that kind of level of performance week in, week out, then I’m confident that we will pick up plenty of points.”

Railway had opportunities to take the lead in Saturday’s NCEL Premier Division clash, Sean Hunter going clean through on goal and Sam Barker also denied by Church keeper Chris Snaith.

Then, deep into first-half stoppage-time, the hosts were made to pay for not taking their chances when Andy Ring headed home from a corner.

Ogilvie’s men pressed for a way back into the game, but Kieran Ryan doubled the away advantage in the 68th minute.

A last-gasp strike from Sam Scrivener then put a gloss on the scoreline for Penistone in time added on.

Next up for the Rail is a trip to Yorkshire Amateur, 3pm kick-off on Saturday.