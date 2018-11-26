More woe for Harrogate Railway after Liversedge snatch late winner

Not much has gone right for NCEL Premier Division strugglers Harrogate Railway during recent weeks.

Last time out, the Starbeck outfit saw two penalties saved, had a man harshly sent off and netted an own goal as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Garforth Town in a match that they dominated.

Then, on Saturday, they conceded a last-minute goal on their way to a 2-1 defeat at fellow strugglers Liversedge, once again finishing up disappointed despite a positive performance.

"I don't want to sound like a broken record, but I could probably just give the same post-match comment after every game at the moment," Railway boss Craig Ogilvie said.

"We've played well again, the performance has been good, however we're left with nothing to show for it.

"The first half we battered Liversedge in terms of possession and the football we played, but that was without making their goalkeeper work.

"In the second, they came out and played a bit better. They got the first goal, though it was all us at 1-1 and then they've gone and nicked it in the last minute. It's tough to take."

Despite dominating possession during the first half of Saturday's contest, Railway saw plenty of the ball without ever really troubling the Liversedge goalkeeper.

The hosts came into the game more after the interval and they got their noses in front when Aaron Fell converted a 53rd-minute penalty.

Ogilvie's men pushed hard for a way back into proceedings, eventually drawing level with 10 minutes remaining as Fatlum Ibrahimi struck from the edge of the box.

Buoyed by their goal, the Starbeck outfit had a real go during the closing stages, only to be hit by a 90th-minute sucker punch when Tom Jackson got forward from defence and smashed an effort into the top corner.

"I reckon that 99 times out of 100, when a centre-half hits a shot like that from outside the box it ends up going out of the ground, but on this occasion it's found the top corner," Ogilvie added.

"But that is just they way things tend to go for you when you're down there struggling at the bottom of the league."

Railway stay second from bottom of the table following their 12th defeat in 17 league games and now find themselves five points from safety.