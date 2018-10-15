More disappointment for Railway as Albion fight back

Harrogate Railway suffered another disappointing result, giving up a half-time lead on their way to a 4-1 defeat to Albion Sports.

The NCEL Premier Division's bottom side went into the break a goal to the good courtesy of Sean Hunter's seventh strike of the season, only to produce a woeful second-half showing on their way to a fourth consecutive loss.

The Starbeck club produced some decent football during the opening 45 minutes of Saturday's encounter at Station View and were rewarded just before the half-hour-mark.

Top-scorer Hunter's perseverance paid off, the striker riding a number of tackles and firing home the game's opening goal.

The hosts remained in front until the 52nd minute when Ombeni Ruhanduka was given three bites of the cherry before eventually picking out the back of the Railway net.

The same player struck again just six minutes later to move Albion ahead, and Lamin Janneh's effort put the visitors in full control soon afterwards.

A miserable afternoon was then completed for the home team when Ruhanduka sealed his hat-trick five minutes from time.

A frustrated Ogilvie was left to rue what he described as "totally unacceptable" second-half performance from his players and went on to congratulate Sports on a "well-deserved win".

The result leaves 20th-placed Railway three points adrift of safety ahead of Saturday's home clash with Thackley, the side currently occupying 18th spot in the division.