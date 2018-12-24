Late Lancaster strike earns Harrogate Railway a point at Hall Road Rangers

Fraser Lancaster struck late to earn Harrogate Railway a point from their last fixture before Christmas.

Craig Ogilivie’s strugglers looked to be heading for 14th defeat in 20 NCEL Premier Division outings at Hall Road Rangers on Saturday until their experienced centre-forward popped up with his fifth goal of the season to secure a 1-1 draw.

Reggie Ward had put the home team a goal ahead as early as the sixth-minute, curling in a free-kick from just outside the box.

With Railway struggling for any kind of fluency, Hall Road had chances to add to their tally before the break and the visitors were indebted to debutant goalkeeper Mateusz Zaniewski for a couple of excellent saves.

The Polish stopper, recently arrived from Glasshoughton Welfare, kept out Jordan Clark’s long-range effort before tipping over another Waud free-kick.

Rangers continued to look the more likely after the break, but they suffered a blow when Dave Mortimer was sent off midway through the second half.

The Rail made the most of their numerical advantage and got back on terms in the 84th minute.

Three home defenders failed to clear their lines after Kieran Holmes had delivered a cross into the box, Lancaster letting the ball drop over his shoulder before swivelling and finishing clinically from close range.

Hall Road’s Jacob Norburn then received a second booking leaving the hosts with only nine men, though the Starbeck club couldn’t force a winner.

Next up for the Railwaymen, who remain second-from-bottom of the pile, is a home clash with Bottesford on Saturday, 3pm kick-off at Station View.

