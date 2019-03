Craig Ogilvie's team would have climbed back out of the NCEL Premier Division relegation zone with a win, but they couldn't find a response to Joe Walton's 27th-minute strike. PICTURES: GERARD BINKS

Harrogate Railway skipper Steve Smith shoots at goal. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Fatlum Ibrahimi stretches to beat a Liversedge man to the ball. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Adam Turner is closed down as he prepares to pull the trigger. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Albert Ibrahimi keeps a close eye on the ball. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more