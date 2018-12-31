Harrogate Railway take a point off Bottesford in final outing of the year

Harrogate Railway ended 2018 on a positive note, earning themselves a point when they entertained Bottesford Town.

Craig Ogilvie's side remain in the NCEL Premier Division relegation zone, but are now unbeaten in three games following Saturday's 1-1 draw at Station View.

"That's three without defeat now, but I feel that we should probably have had nine points from those fixtures," Ogilvie reflected.

"We had five or six good chances on Saturday but didn't even manage to hit the target or make their keeper work. We just lack that killer instinct in front of goal.

"I don't think anyone could have had argued that we didn't deserve maximum points if we'd gone on to win the match.

"It was a massive improvement in terms of the performance from our last game, at Hall Road Rangers, and that's the big positive for me."

Railway defended well during the opening half, frustrating mid-table Bottesford, while attempting to play on the counter-attack.

They did however find themselves a goal down just before the interval when the visitors capitalised on their first opening of any note.

Right-back Jack Bowskin's strike came back off the cross-bar and Jack McMenemy was in the right place to nod home the rebound.

The Railwaymen were back on terms ten minutes after the resumption courtesy of a well-worked goal.

The ball was moved down the right flank and into the path of Josh Underwood, who helped it around the corner for Steve Smith to run on to, the midfielder taking a touch and then firing an effort into the bottom corner.

Ogilvie's men had chances to go on and add a second, however they were unable to take them and the game ended all-square.

Railway remain 19th in the table, four points shy of Hall Road (17th) but with a game in hand.

Next up is a trip to ninth-placed Eccleshill United on Saturday, January 5 (3pm).