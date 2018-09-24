Day strikes as Railway secure first point under Ogilvie

A Marcus Day goal helped Harrogate Railway to a 1-1 NCEL Premier Division draw with Bridlington Town at Station View.

The point was the club's first since Craig Ogilvie took over as first team manager earlier this month following losses in his opening two matches at the helm.

The men from Starbeck were on top during the opening period, creating a number of good chances, but failing to finish them off.

They did eventually get their noses in front with 50 minutes on the clock, however.

Fatlum Ibrahimi cut inside and unleashed a strike that visiting custodian Tom Jackson could only parry, and Day, who has joined the Railwaymen from Evo-Stik League outfit Belper Town, kept his composure to fire home the loose ball.

With a quarter of an hour remaining, Bridlington were awarded a free-kick and Andy Norfolk stepped up to pick out the back of the net for 1-1.

The visitors were then handed the chance to take the lead from the penalty spot shortly afterwards, however Railway keeper Jacob Collier did well to keep out Norfolk's effort from 12 yards and the spoils were ultimately shared.

"I think it's one of those games where both managers will feel that their team could and maybe should have won it," Ogilvie reflected.

"We have created a number of good chances, but then they had the penalty at 1-1, so a draw was probably a fair result overall.

"We're pleased to have been able to bring Marcus Day in and it was obviously good to see him get on the score-sheet.

"He is a player of good pedigree who has scored goals wherever he's been.

"He's not firing on all cylinders yet and there is more to come from him, but with a bit more game-time he's only going to get fitter and better."

Next up for the Rail is a trip to sixth-placed Handsworth Parramore on Saturday, 3pm kick-off.