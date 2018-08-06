Davey able to take positives from Railway’s defeat at Maltby

Harrogate Railway Athletic may have kicked off the 2018/19 campagin with a defeat on the road at Maltby Main, but manager Brian Davey was not too downbeat about the result.

The Starbeck outfit made a poor start to Saturday’s encounter in South Yorkshire, falling a goal down early on, then lost two players to injury before the half-hour-mark.

Despite this, Davey’s new-look side matched their hosts – third-placed finishers in the NCEL Premier Division last term – for long periods, and “could have had something from the game.”

Reflecting on his side’s display, the Railway boss said: “It was a bit of a disastrous start conceding a goal after four minutes, we just looked a bit nervous.

“We lost Sam Barker to concussion shortly afterwards, and then Luke McCrum went over on his ankle before we’d even played 25 minutes.

“Once we settled down, we did okay and matched them. They’re a big, strong, aggressive side who play a lot of long balls, but our young lads got stuck in and there wasn’t a lot in the game.

“I was disappointed that we didn’t get a goal back before half-time, and even at 2-0 down we had chances.

“I think we could have had something from the game, and Maltby are a side who will be right up there again this season, so that is really pleasing.”

Former Tadcaster Albion attacker Danny Frost opened the scoring with four minutes on the clock, cutting in from the by-line and firing home at the near post.

The same player netted Maltby’s second of the game 10 minutes into the second period, spinning away from his marker after being picked out inside the box by Jed McGowan and sending an effort across goal and into the far corner of the net.

Railway’s best chance of the match fell to Graham Whitehead in the second half, but he shot just over the top from 12 yards out.

Next up for Davey and his troops is a trip to NCEL Premier rivals Bridlington Town in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup, 3pm kick-off on Saturday.