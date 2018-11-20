Climbing off the bottom a ‘huge psychological boost’ for Harrogate Railway

Despite missing two penalties, scoring an own goal and having a man sent off, Harrogate Railway still managed to take a point from their home clash with Garforth Town.

Saturday’s 2-2 draw was enough to lift Craig Ogilvie’s strugglers off the foot of the NCEL Premier Division table and above Goole on goal-difference.

And climbing off the bottom has provided the Railway players with a “huge psychological boost”, according to their manager.

“I’ve nothing but praise for the players after that performance,” Ogilvie said.

“Despite all the bad luck and everything that went wrong, there was only ever one team that looked like winning that game. We were still the better side with 10 men.

“A point is enough to move us off the bottom and that’s a huge psychological boost. Hopefully it will prove to be a turning point.”

Railway dominated the first half of Saturday’s contest, Adam Turner forcing two good stops from visiting goalkeeper Toby Wells, Aaron Haswell missing a one-on-one chance and Sean Hunter seeing a spot-kick saved.

They were made to pay for their profligacy, when, from Garforth’s first real attack of the game, Joe Colley moved the Miners in front.

Undeterred, Ogilvie’s men began the second period positively and were soon back on terms.

Steve Smith’s long pass over the head of the Town right-back found Hunter who crossed for Turner to side-foot home after getting in front of his marker.

Turner was then dismissed for what the referee deemed two bookable offences, and moments after being reduced to 10 men Railway fell behind once more, Simon Swales turning a cross into his own net.

The hosts won a second penalty just three minutes later, but Wells again came to Garforth’s rescue, denying Sam Barker on this occasion.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, the Starbeck club kept pushing and substitute Fraser Lancaster netted for the second game in succession, tucking away Barker’s cross inside the six-yard box to level matters 11 minutes from time.

Next up for the Railwaymen is a trip to Liversedge, the side directly above them in the league standings, 3pm kick-off on Saturday.