Adams ‘ecstatic’ after being handed Railway job

Marlon Adams has spoken of his delight at being handed the managerial hotseat at Harrogate Railway.

Adams, appointed to the role on Sunday, takes over at Station View following the sacking of Liam Gray earlier this month and inherits a side languishing second from bottom of the NCEL Premier Division table.

“Pleased is not the word, I’m ecstatic to have an opportunity to manage such a big club,” he said.

“Coming from amateur level to semi-pro level is a big step, but I’m confident in my ability to move this club in the right direction.”

Adams began his managerial career in the West Riding League and was in charge of West Yorkshire League Premier Division outfit Field AFC before taking over as Railway boss.

He brings with him his long-serving assistant Michael Reynolds, while current first team coaches Lee Ryan and Ray Green will retain their roles.

A statement released by the club following Adams’ appointment said: “These men have shown great desire to become the next management team at Harrogate Railway.

“We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate them and we look forward to working with them to forge a new and successful future for the club.”

Adams’ first game at the helm will be on Saturday when the Starbeck club host rock-bottom Clipstone, the only team below them in the league standings.

Read more from Marlon Adams in Thursday’s Harrogate Advertiser.