Harrogate Railway will go 'back to the drawing board' ahead of Wakefield AFC clash

Luke Stewart on the attack during Harrogate Railway's 2-1 NCEL Division One win over Athersley Recreation. Picture: Craig Dinsdale

The Starbeck outfit fought back from a goal down to take all three points against Athersley Recreation in midweek, that 2-1 success lifting them up to fourth place in the NCEL Division One standings.

But, they produced a first-half performance which their manager described as “unacceptable”, one which they cannot afford to replicate this weekend if they want to come away with a positive result against a side who sit directly below them, in fifth position.

"We had no control in the game whatsoever, which was the disappointing thing for me – we are a possession-based team,” O’Connell said.

Harrogate Railway manager Mick O'Connell. Picture: Gerard Binks

"We got back in the game and we ended up scoring a winner, but for the last 10 minutes we were hanging on for dear life.

"So it’s back to the drawing board, we take the three points and we go again Saturday.”

Reflecting on his side’s overall display against Athersley, O’Connell said Railway were fortunate not to be dead and buried by the interval.

“First half, we were nowhere near,” he fumed.

“It was terribly, terribly disappointing and truth be told we should have been 3-0 down by half-time. They’ve had one cleared off the line and one disallowed for offside which, from where I was stood, didn’t look like it was offside.

"So I think we’ve got out of jail in that first half if I’m being honest. We didn’t work hard enough, we didn’t latch onto second balls, we didn’t stop crosses, we dropped off and allowed them to utilise their threat, we didn’t play and we weren’t brave enough in possession.

“It just wasn’t acceptable for this football club.”

O’Connell went on to say that “stern” words were spoken at half-time, and they had an immediate effect as Dan Thirkell headed home a corner 60 seconds into the second period before Dan McDaid rifled in a 69th-minute winner.

"It took a stern word at half-time to get us back into the game - but credit to the players, they showed great character to come out and score a minute into the second half,” he added.