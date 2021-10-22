Harrogate Railway manager Mick O'Connell. Picture: Gerard Binks

The Starbeck club thumped Rainworth Miners Welfare 4-1 last weekend to record a fourth consecutive victory, a result which lifted them up to fifth position in the table.

And thrilled though he is by his players’ recent efforts, O’Connell is expecting a much sterner test from the team who begin the weekend one place and two points better off.

“No disrespect to the sides we have played, but we expected maximum points from three of the last four matches,” the Rail chief told the Harrogate Advertiser.

“Nostell were flying when we played them to be fair, so to beat them 4-0 was a fantastic result, but this weekend’s game will be a good indicator of where we are and how far we have come.

“If we beat Rossington then we will go above them in the table and if we are serious about wanting to stay in the play-off positions then it’s a game we have to be looking to try and win.