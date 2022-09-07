With Saturday’s NCEL Division One clash still goalless, the long-serving centre-half was chucked on as an auxiliary striker and popped up with a header from an 89th-minute corner which earned his side all three points.

“We just thought we needed a focal point up there, something different,” O’Connell said.

"We chucked Moz on up front for the last five minutes. He caused problems, won every duel in the air, he brought us higher up the pitch and he got the goal.

"Moz never lets you down, it doesn’t matter where you play him. Last week he played in goal [when Railway’s keeper was sent off], this week he played up front.

"When he plays centre-back he’s an absolute rock. So credit to him, because his mentality is warrior-like.”

Reflecting on the match as a whole and Rail’s late winner, O’Connell added: “For long periods of the game, we didn’t think it was going to come.

"Credit to Nostell, they set up in a low block 5-3-1-1 and it was difficult to break them down, but we were patient and kept moving the ball.

"We created numerous chances and their keeper pulled off two or three really good saves, but that’s the spirit in this group, we will keep going right until the very end.

"It’s a great way to win a game of football.”