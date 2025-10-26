Harrogate Railway urged to play more front-foot football by manager Rob Youhill

Harrogate Railway manager Rob Youhill. Picture: Craig Dinsdale

Rob Youhill has encouraged his Harrogate Railway side to play more front-foot football if they are to realise their full potential.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Starbeck outfit recorded a fourth consecutive NCEL Division One win on Saturday afternoon when they eased to a comfortable 4-1 home victory over struggling Winterton Rangers.

That result leaves the club extremely well placed in their quest for promotion, third in the table and just four points behind leaders Dearne & District, but with two games in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And although pleased that his charges are consistently churning out results, Youhill does not believe they have been at their best of late.

"I don’t think that we have been playing well recently,” he said.

"It sounds mental when I am talking about a bad run of form when we haven’t lost and are still picking up points, but we have to do that because the teams in and around us at the top of the league are still winning games by playing pretty well.

"We are winning games, but not playing well. There is something to be taken from that, but we have tried to get around the players and communicate that we need to play on the front foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Saturday was a step in the right direction and a much better performance because the communication was better. We are a better team when we are on the front foot, and if we are communicating better then people will play on the front foot.

"Being on the front foot and being positive is something that we have to continue to do if we are to improve performances. Yes, we are picking up points but we are not playing well. That is fine, with all due respect, against the teams that we have played this month.

"But there are games coming up against teams who are in and around us, and it is important that we show up for them.”

Railway took the lead in the 40th minute of Saturday’s clash with Winterton when Sam Clothier curled an effort into the top corner following some neat build-up play inside the away box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The advantage was doubled on 54 minutes after the Rangers defence failed to deal with a curling Clothier corner, and Alex Ingham was credited with applying the finishing touch to that dangerous delivery.

Ingham then made it 3-0 four minutes later, slotting home after being played through on goal by Harris Eggleston.

Winterton pulled a goal back through Max Doughty, though the Rail’s three goal cushion was restored late on as Dom Creamer struck after Ingham and Clothier had seen shots saved by visiting goalkeeper Declyn Dennis.