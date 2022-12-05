Dan Thirkell opened the scoring in Harrogate Railway's 2-0 NCEL Division One success over Shirebrook Town at Station View. Pictures: Gerard Binks

The Starbeck outfit extended their unbeaten run into a 13th match when they beat Shirebrook Town 2-0 at Station View on Saturday afternoon, leapfrogging promotion rivals Horbury Town in the process.

That win was the Rail’s 13th in 19 league matches this term and takes them on to 43 points at the halfway stage of the season.

But O’Connell, who led the club to a fourth-placed finish and the play-off final last season, says that it’s too early to be paying too much attention to anything other than Railway’s next fixture.

Harrogate Railway manager Mick O'Connell.

"We won’t focus on league tables for now, we’ll just keep our feet on the ground, keep working and keep trying to pick up points,” he said.

"It’s just about momentum, trying to win games and hang on to the coat-tails of the sides above us and around us. We want to get to Christmas, have a good Christmas period and then look to kick on after that.

"I was really pleased with the result against Shirebrook. The performance wasn’t great, but it was one of those scrappy games where you’ve got to roll your sleeves up.

"We showed a different side to our game, we put bodies on the line when we needed to, we defended our box really well and, like I say, I’m delighted to get the result.”

Dan Thirkell set Railway on their way to what was their fifth consecutive league victory, converting from the penalty spot with 15 minutes gone.

Substitute Sean Hunter then wrapped things up with his fourth goal from the bench in three appearances since rejoining the club last month.

"I was really pleased for Dan because he’s missed a couple of penalties this season. Last year, you could put your house on him scoring from the spot,” O’Connell added.

"But he showed real mettle to stand up and take it, and it was a really well-struck penalty.

"Sean is a threat in any box, he’s a goal-scorer who sniffs out chances and he’s going to be a star for us once we get him up to speed.”