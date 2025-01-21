Sam Clothier has scored 10 goals in all competitions for Harrogate Railway. Picture: Gerard Binks

Harrogate Railway boss Rob Youhill has hailed leading goal-scorer Sam Clothier as an “unbelievable” prospect.

The in-form forward took his tally for the season to 10 goals in all competitions last weekend when he bagged a second-half brace during a 3-0 away win at Appleby Frodingham.

And the Starbeck outfit’s manager has been thrilled by what he has seen from Clothier so far this term.

"Sam has been unbelievable at times,” Youhill said.

"He is a player who is capable of moments of brilliance and someone who has been a big player for us this season.

"He has scored plenty of goals already but I know that there is a lot more to come from him.”

Back in action for the first time since their goalless draw at Wakefield on December 28, Railway took a 37th-minute lead against Appleby through Clothier’s strike partner, Desmond Okoro.

Harris Eggleston threaded a pass through to Harry Lynn, who then squared the ball for Okoro to finish emphatically.

Clothier made it 2-0 shortly after half-time, converting a cut-back from Ezio de Santis after the latter had skipped past two defenders inside the penalty area.

Clothier then struck again in the 53rd minute, firing an effort in off a post following some excellent build-up play which saw the Rail work their way out from the back.

Assessing his side’s overall display, Youhill added: “The first half was a little bit laboured because it’s that time of the year, and we have had so many games called off.

"It took a little bit of time, but once we got the goal it seemed to get better and the second half was a very professional performance and we took our chances when they came.

"But, the staple of the season going forwards has to be clean-sheets and we’ve kept another one, so I’m buzzing.

"Jamie [Hassall] didn’t have a great deal to do in goal, but that’s because we defended really well in front of him – and that’s no discredit to Appleby, because they are a decent team.”

Railway, who remain 13th in the NCEL Division One standings, host Armthorpe Welfare this Saturday (3pm).