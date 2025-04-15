Sam Clothier scored his 13th goal of the season during Harrogate Railway's 3-1 win at Nostell Miners Welfare. Picture: Craig Dinsdale

Rob Youhill was “really happy” to see his Harrogate Railway side showcase their attacking quality as they signed off for 2024/25 with a victory.

The Starbeck outfit have not done themselves justice in recent weeks, taking just one point from the previous 15 on offer prior to Saturday’s 3-1 success at Nostell Miners Welfare.

And Rail’s joint-manager said he was thrilled to see his troops back to something approaching their best as an offensive force.

“I think that Saturday illustrated how much quality we have going forwards, and the strength in depth as well,” Youhill said.

"We have a lot of players away and struggling with injuries, so to be able to go to the reserves and bring players in illustrates the depth we’ve got.

"But, the quality was really great to see. We were quite aggressive tactically in terms of having so many players up the pitch. I am an attacking coach, I was an attacking player, so I like that.

"To have that much quality on the pitch was a real plus point, so I’m really happy overall. I’m a little bit annoyed that we didn’t get the clean-sheet, but it is what it is,”

Having begun brightly and seen Sam Clothier and Lucas Robinson force a couple of early saves out of Nostell’s goalkeeper, Railway took the lead in the 21st minute of Saturday’s NCEL Division One clash.

Man of the match Clothier fired a free-kick goalward from the edge of the box and striker Alex Ingham was on hand to apply a finishing touch at the far post.

There were no more goals before the interval, but the second half began in similar fashion to the way the first had played out.

Clothier and Ingham were both denied by Ralphy Smethurst shortly after the resumption, but the visitors did eventually double their tally on 58 minutes when Robinson latched on to Desmond Okoro’s flick-on and slotted home.

Nostell forward Gracjan Klimczak headed past Charlie Pocklington to half the deficit almost immediately, though Railway added a third with 73 minutes on the clock.

Harris Eggleston whipped in a cross from the right, Okoro dummied it, and Clothier popped up at the back stick to finish.

Saturday’s result means that Railway finish the season in 12th place in the NCEL Division One standings.