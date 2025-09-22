Harrogate Railway show 'they don't know when they are beaten' during FA Vase upset of Thackley AFC
The Starbeck outfit, who are flying high at the top end of NCEL Division One, netted a late leveller against their Premier Division visitors before going on to triumph 3-2 on penalties thanks to a trio of spot-kick saves by goalkeeper Will Mitchell.
And Lancaster praised his players for their mental strength following Saturday's 1-1 draw at Station View.
"We knew that Thackley, a team from the league above, were going to provide a tough test – and it was, they dominated large parts of the game," he said.
"They scored a really good goal, but the resilience that our lads showed is so pleasing. They don’t seem to know when they are beaten.
"It’s worlds apart from what he had last season in terms of the mentality. To score in the 88th minute and then go on and win on penalties is fantastic, and I am absolutely delighted.”
Alex Washington fired Thackley into a 76th-minute lead with a dipping strike from distance, but Railway substitute Alex Ingham levelled things up two minutes from time when he slotted home the rebound after Harry Lee's effort had been saved.
Mitchell then took centre stage as he produced three saves in the shoot-out to seal his team's progress through to the competition's first round proper.
"Credit to Will," Lancaster added. "He has gone the right way for all of the penalties and saved three of them, so he has really got us through there.”