Harrogate Railway should have beaten Armthorpe Welfare by bigger margin, insists Fraser Lancaster
The Starbeck outfit ran out 2-1 winners at Station View thanks to goals in each half from leading marksman Sam Clothier and midfielder Harry Lynn.
But they created enough chances to have finished the game on the right side of a much more convincing score-line.
“It was really hard-fought,” Rail boss Lancaster said. "Overall, I think we defended really well and we went at them.
“We created so many chances but it just felt like the ball wouldn’t quite drop for us properly in the box.
“It would have been nice if it was a bit more comfortable, but a win is a win and the three points are what matters.”
Clothier shot over for Railway early on before Harris Eggleston fired wide having been sent clean through on goal by Alex Ingham.
Clothier then broke the deadlock in the 18th minute, looping a half-volley into the top corner after the ball had broken to him on the edge of the penalty area.
Armthorpe pulled level through Marc Newsham just past the half-hour mark, but Rail finished the opening period strongly and Clothier twice came close to putting them back in front.
The hosts did retake the lead on 54 minutes, Lynn forcing the ball over the line from close range following a scramble in the away box.
Eggleston then saw a header cleared off the line, with Clothier putting the rebound over the bar.
Lynn then appeared from nowhere at the other end to prevent the ball from crossing the goal-line after it had been headed beyond Jamie Hassall by an Armthorpe man.
Railway did however finish the game strongly and Ingham, Clothier and substitute Joe Navier all had chances to net a third goal.
Saturday’s victory was their third in four outings and lifts them up to 11th place in the NCEL Division One standings.
Next up for the Rail is a trip to mid-table rivals Athersley Recreation this Saturday (3pm).
