Harrogate Railway respond well to set-backs in comeback victory over Glasshoughton Welfare

Owen Dunckley was among the Harrogate Railway goal-scorers in Tuesday's NCEL Division One win over Glasshoughton Welfare. Picture: Craig Dinsdale

The Starbeck outfit fell behind after just nine minutes, but recovered to take a 2-1 lead into the interval through a Luca Bolino strike and Alex Clark’s penalty.

And although they were pegged back just a minute into the second period, the hosts were not to be denied and rallied again, securing all three points courtesy of goals from Owen Dunckley and Harry Gardner.

"I’m very pleased with the result in the end, however it was a little bit too close for comfort at times and there were quite a few shaky moments,” Lancaster reflected.

Harrogate Railway boss Fraser Lancaster. Picture: Caught Light Photography

"Glasshoughton are always a tough outfit to play against, they are a very physical team and were good going forwards on the night.

"Going 1-0 down after nine minutes obviously isn’t ideal, and that’s an area of our game that we need to work on, but it’s the reaction to that which was important and conceding the goal seemed to wake us up.

"Something that we stress to the players is that we can’t afford to feel sorry for ourselves if we go a goal or two behind because we feel we are fit enough and have the energy to get back into any game, and the quality as well.

"We saw that on Tuesday and the pace with which we attacked and the speed of our transitions meant we always carried a threat, and it was nice to get our rewards.”

Railway’s win over Glasshoughton lifts them up to seventh place in the NCEL Division One standings.

It follows on from Saturday’s 1-1 draw on the road at Retford, a game which Lancaster felt his side just about shaded.

"A point isn’t a bad result away at Retford because they’re a good side, but we’re always disappointed not to take all three,” he added.

"I think a draw was probably a fair result in the end, both teams had chances at 1-1 but couldn’t quite find that second goal.

"I’m possibly biased, but I thought we maybe just shaded it and could have gone on and nicked the win.

"But I think that the fact we are disappointed only to come away from a place like Retford with a point says a lot about our mindset.”