Harrogate Railway Reserves clinch promotion on final day of the season

Harrogate Railway Reserves celebrate after bearing Rothwell Juniors to seal promotion from Division Two of the West Yorkshire League. Pictures: Craig Dinsdale

A hard-fought 3-1 success over Rothwell Juniors meant that the Starbeck club ended the campaign as Division Two runners-up on goals scored from third-placed Altofts.

With an identical playing record of 12 wins and two draws from their 20 matches, not even goal-difference could separate the two sides, though the Rail ended up second in the table as a result of them finding the back of the net 54 times over the course of the league season, while Altofts only registered on 48 occasions.

A strong finish to the season saw Railway, whose management team consists of Frazer Lancaster, Andy Pickles, Jim Bradley and John Large, come out on top of five of their last six matches and overhaul Altofts’ significant lead over them.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hat-trick hero Joel Freeston puts the ball in the back of the Rothwell net from close range.