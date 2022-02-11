Rhys Davies, left, is congratulated by Marcus Day and Rob Youhill after netting a late goal to put Harrogate Railway 3-0 up against Clipstone. Picture: Craig Dinsdale

The Starbeck club cruised to victory despite the game taking place in extremely difficult conditions, providing the Irishman with further proof that his players have what it takes to keep grinding out results.

“It was good to get back-to-back wins and it made it all the more pleasing that we did so in terrible conditions,” he said.

“It can be a leveller and can make it really difficult for teams like us who try to play a certain style of football. You only have to look at Hallam, who are top of the table, getting beat on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate Railway manager Mick O'Connell. Picture: Gerard Binks

“I said before the weekend that we need to win eight of our last 11 fixtures to guarantee that we finish in a play-off place and this is another game chalked off.

“We dominated possession and we defended well. Our goalkeeper didn’t have a save to make. It’s pleasing because it shows that we can grind out results.

“It is a good sign and says a lot about the character in our changing room. It doesn’t matter if we’re not at our best, it’s all about results at this stage of the season.”

Centre-half Mike Morris set the ball rolling after seven minutes of Railway’s clash with Clipstone, netting his second goal in as many games.

Skipper Dan McDaid doubled the away lead just before half-time, then substitute Rhys Davies ran through on goal to wrap things up in stoppage-time.

This weekend, the Rail entertain basement boys Teversal at Station View, 3pm kick-off.