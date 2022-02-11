Harrogate Railway proving that they can keep grinding out the results they need to realise play-off ambitions
Mick O’Connell believes that the nature of Harrogate Railway’s performance during Saturday’s 3-0 win over struggling Clipstone bodes well as far as his side’s play-off ambitions are concerned.
The Starbeck club cruised to victory despite the game taking place in extremely difficult conditions, providing the Irishman with further proof that his players have what it takes to keep grinding out results.
“It was good to get back-to-back wins and it made it all the more pleasing that we did so in terrible conditions,” he said.
“It can be a leveller and can make it really difficult for teams like us who try to play a certain style of football. You only have to look at Hallam, who are top of the table, getting beat on Saturday.
“I said before the weekend that we need to win eight of our last 11 fixtures to guarantee that we finish in a play-off place and this is another game chalked off.
“We dominated possession and we defended well. Our goalkeeper didn’t have a save to make. It’s pleasing because it shows that we can grind out results.
“It is a good sign and says a lot about the character in our changing room. It doesn’t matter if we’re not at our best, it’s all about results at this stage of the season.”
Centre-half Mike Morris set the ball rolling after seven minutes of Railway’s clash with Clipstone, netting his second goal in as many games.
Skipper Dan McDaid doubled the away lead just before half-time, then substitute Rhys Davies ran through on goal to wrap things up in stoppage-time.
This weekend, the Rail entertain basement boys Teversal at Station View, 3pm kick-off.
“We know they’re bottom of the table, but we have to turn up with a professional approach and expect them to make it hard for us,” O’Connell added.