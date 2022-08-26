Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate Railway played out a 1-1 draw with Brigg Town on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Craig Dinsdale

The Starbeck outfit will be aiming to record a first win in three attempts following on from last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Brigg Town and a shock home loss to Retford which ended their 100 percent start to the campaign.

The Irishman insists that he is satisfied with a return of 10 points from the first 15 on offer, but wants his side to get back into the habit of putting opponents to the sword.

"If we’d scored a couple of those chances we missed against Retford I think I’d be saying to you we’d have made a pretty-much perfect start,” he said.

“When we looked at the fixtures before a ball was kicked we said we’d have taken a point away at a good side like Brigg. We factored in potentially dropping four points in a difficult month. That wouldn’t be a bad start to the season at all.

"So, if we can beat Campion on Saturday, then we’re on track. And it is important that we get back to winnings ways now. Even though our performance levels have been good in the last couple of matches and we didn’t get beat by a really strong team on Saturday, we need three points.

“Winning becomes a habit and we need to find it again. We need to take the game to Campion this weekend, be aggressive and make sure we take our chances on this occasion.”