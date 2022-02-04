Marcus Day bagged a brace as Harrogate Railway eased to a 4-1 success over Armthorpe Welfare. Picture: Craig Dinsdale

The Irishman billed the game as the NCEL Division One promotion-hopefuls’ “biggest of the season” following back-to-back defeats to fellow high-flyers North Ferriby and Hallam, and got the reaction that he hoped for.

A dominant first-half performance saw the hosts race into a four-goal lead inside 37 minutes as they eased to a three-point haul which consolidates fourth place in the table.

But, with the business end of the season fast approaching, O’Connell is demanding that Railway’s players keep on churning out performances of a similar quality.

Harrogate Railway Mick O'Connell. Picture: Gerard Binks

“Saturday was a game that we had to win regardless of how well we played and the lads were absolutely brilliant,” he said.

“But, they’ve set the standard now and they need to keep the level of performance up at that standard between now and the end of the season. That is the standard we require of them in every game and they now need to go out and replicate it consistently.

“Finishing in the play-offs is in our own hands. I know that we have the quality and these lads are good enough to stay in the top-five, however it is about proving it week in, week out.

“We have 11 games left and while we would like to win them all, football doesn’t work like that. We need to make sure that we turn up with the right mentality and intensity for every game and, if we do that, we’ll be able to get the eight victories that we need to ensure we finish no lower than fifth.”

This weekend, the Rail travel to struggling Clipstone, and O’Connell has warned his players that they cannot afford to take their eye off the ball.

“They’ve not been doing great recently, but it’s one of those fixtures where you’re just pleading with the lads not to take any notice of the league table,” he added.

“We can’t afford to get complacent, because if you turn up and play at 60 or 70 per cent in this division then you get turned over.

“We can’t take anything for granted. We’ve just got to worry about ourselves, focus on what we are going to do and, if we go into this game with the right mentality then I know we have enough quality to take the points.”

Railway this completed the signing of experienced midfielder Andrew Shepherd from Northallerton Town, a transfer that O’Connell says he is thrilled by.

“He’s a very good player, really combative in the middle of the park, but excellent on the ball as well,” he continued.

"The midfield is an area of the pitch where we have a lot of quality, but Andrew will bring something a little bit different.