Rob Youhill felt that Harrogate Railway’s inability to match South Leeds in doing the “right thing at the right time” was main reason behind his side’s 4-2 defeat to their NCEL Division One rivals.

The Starbeck outfit suffered a first loss in four matches on Saturday afternoon, failing to recover after conceding three times inside the opening 41 minutes.

Sam Drake pulled one back just before the interval and Alex Ingham then struck in the 77th minute to give the visitors genuine hope of salvaging something from the contest.

But South Leeds added a fourth goal late on to wrap things up, with Youhill admitting after the final whistle that his players came up short on the day.

“We knew it was going to be a really tough game, looking at where South Leeds are in the table,” the Rail boss said.

"And we know how ruthless and relentless they are, doing the same thing over and over again and having the consistency to be able to do that.

"That’s why they are where they are and it is the thing we really struggle with, yet they have it in abundance. They do the right thing, continuously. They do the right thing at the right time – they do that really well.

"Our players never really solved the problems on their own in the first half, which is disappointing. It’s alright me screaming and shouting from the sidelines, but we should be able to problem solve, particularly when they’re not massive problems but just little, basic things.

"But what we are asking for now, it has to be consistency and doing the right thing every single time. Not some of the time, not most of the time, it has to be every time.”

Defeat at South Leeds leaves Railway 13th in the table ahead of this Saturday’s home showdown with Swallownest (3pm).